2 months ago
BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for May 2017
June 14, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for May 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for may 2017

* E*Trade Financial Corp - ‍daily average revenue trades (darts) for may were 211,516, an eight percent increase from april​

* E*Trade Financial Corp - net new brokerage assets were $1.4 billion in month of may

* E*Trade Financial Corp - during May, customer security holdings increased by $5.1 billion, and brokerage-related cash decreased by $0.5 billion to $52.2 billion

* E*Trade Financial Corp - ‍net new brokerage assets were $1.4 billion in may

* E*Trade Financial Corp - customer margin balances increased $0.2 billion, ending may 2017 at $7.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

