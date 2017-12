Dec 6 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL - NOVEMBER DARTS OF 249,000, UP 15 PERCENT FROM OCTOBER

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP SAYS DERIVATIVES REPRESENTED 31 PERCENT OF TOTAL DARTS IN NOVEMBER 2017, FLAT FROM PRIOR MONTH - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2AdDFdi] Further company coverage: