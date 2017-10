Sept 15 (Reuters) - EU MEDICINES AGENCY:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF TESARO INC‘S NIRAPARIB DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF JANSSEN-CILAG INTERNATIONAL N.V.'S GUSELKUMAB DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF PLAQUE PSORIASIS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vYqmaD) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)