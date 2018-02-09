BRIEF-Euglena to fully acquire HOOK

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euglena Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 534 shares of HOOK Inc., from Girl From Mars B.V., at the price of 1.5 million yen per share, for 801 million yuan in total, effective Feb. 26

* Says it will fully acquire HOOK Inc. through stock swap, after acquisition, effective on April 1

* One share of HOOK Inc’s stock will be exchanged with 1,446 shares of the co

* 963,036 shares of the co’s stock will be exchanged

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QdE5NE

