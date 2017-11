Nov 7 (Reuters) - EULER HERMES GROUP SA:

* Q3 TURNOVER EUR ‍​642.8 MILLION; OPERATING INCOME EUR 82.8 MILLION; NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 64.3 MILLION

* SEES GROWING REVENUES OVER 2017 AND 2018.‍​

* REVISES UPWARDS ITS 2017 GLOBAL GROWTH FORECAST TO +3.0%‍​

* YTD NET COMBINED RATIO AT 78.9% ‍​

* 2017 TARGET OF A COMBINED RATIO BELOW 80% SHOULD BE ACHIEVED