Jan 29 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* EURAZEO INVESTS IN CONTENTSQUARE‍​

* ACQUISITION OF A MINORITY STAKE IN CONTENTSQUARE THROUGH ITS EURAZEO CROISSANCE DIVISION

* WITH CANAAN AND HIGHLAND EUROPE, EURAZEO CROISSANCE RAISED $42 MILLION IN FUNDS TO PURSUE COMPANY’S DEVELOPMENT IN EUROPE AND US Source text: bit.ly/2DMvceE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)