BRIEF-Eurazeo FY NAV Per Share at EUR 78.2, UP +13.5% YOY

March 9 (Reuters) - Eurazeo:

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF €1.25 PER SHARE. BONUS SHARE GRANT OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR TWENTY SHARES HELD‍​

* CASH POSITION OF €379 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR 480.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EYR 588.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NAV PER SHARE1: €78.2, UP +13.5% COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016

* FY ADJUSTED EBIT OF FULLY CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES EUR 378.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 331.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 3.48 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.94 BILLION YEAR AGO