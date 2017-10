BRIEF-Eurazeo says subsidiary ECIP M S.A. intends to sell 8.5 mln shares of Moncler S.p.A.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Eurazeo:

* SUBSIDIARY ECIP M S.A. INTENDS TO SELL 8.5 MILLION SHARES OF MONCLER S.P.A., REPRESENTING ABOUT 3.34 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF MONCLER‍​

* SALE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, COMMENCING IMMEDIATELY

* GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER IN CONNECTION WITH THE PLACEMENT

* LAZARD FRÈRES IS ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EURAZEO WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF THIS TRANSACTION