BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eurazeo/Europcar:

* Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights

* Disposal generated net proceeds for Eurazeo of 179 million euros ($210 million), i.e. a multiple of about 1.7x of its investment on this transaction

* Following the sale, Eurazeo and ECIP Europcar Sarl will remain shareholders of Europcar with shareholdings representing respectively 30.40% and 4.36% of Europcar’s share capital and 30.54% and 4.38% of Europcar’s voting rights

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Société Générale CIB acted as Joint-Bookrunners in connection with the placement. Rothschild acted as financial advisor to Eurazeo