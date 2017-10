Aug 11 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* REG-EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED: EUROCASTLE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ITALIAN PERFORMING AND SUB-PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO

* CLOSED ON ACQUISITION OF PORTFOLIO OF ITALIAN PERFORMING AND SUB-PERFORMING LOANS WITH A GROSS BOOK VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 234 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN EUR 10 AND EUR 20 MILLION, AFTER FINANCING, TO BE FUNDED IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)