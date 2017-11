BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment 9M Adjusted NAV Of 641.0 Million Euros

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 9M ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* 9 MYH ‍ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE OF EUR 641.0 MILLION, OR EUR 10.49 PER SHARE​

* Q3 2017 DIVIDEND OF €1.13 PER SHARE DECLARED ON NOV 28, TO BE PAID ON DEC 11 TO SHAREHOLDERS

* BOARD CAME TO CONCLUSION THAT CO ‍MET REQUIREMENTS TO BE CLASSIFIED AS INVESTMENT ENTITY

* YTD NORMALIZED FFO EUR 103.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 33.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍ IMPACT OF THIS CHANGE IS THAT ALL INVESTMENTS ARE TO BE FAIR VALUED THROUGH PROFIT AND LOSS​

* ‍AMOUNTS REPORTED FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016 HAVE BEEN RESTATED​

* ‍REPORTED ADJUSTED NAV WOULD HAVE BEEN HIGHER BY EUR 4.8 MILLION DUE TO THIS CHANGE AS AT 31 DEC 2016 AND EUR 4.9 MILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2017​

* 9M TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES AT EUR 37.3‍​ MILLION