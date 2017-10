Aug 4 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* ‍NORMALISED FFO OF EUR 9.1 MILLION, OR EUR 0.15 PER SHARE, FOR Q2 OF 2017​

* Q2 2017 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.41 PER SHARE DECLARED ON 3 AUGUST 2017

* Q2 ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE OF EUR 630.6 MILLION, OR EUR 10.49 PER SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF EUR 1.36 PER SHARE (14.9%) OVER Q1