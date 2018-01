Jan 12 (Reuters) - EUROCENT SA:

* BONDHOLDER OF 5,000 CO‘S SERIES F BONDS DEMANDS IMMEDIATE REPURCHASE

* BONDHOLDER HOLDS CO‘S SERIES F BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BONDHOLDER DEMANDS IMMEDIATE REPURCHASE AS CO DIDN‘T PAID INTEREST ON F SERIES BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)