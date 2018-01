Jan 11 (Reuters) - EUROCINE VACCINES AB:

* EUROCINE VACCINES OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION TO CONDUCT THE NEXT STUDY WITH IMMUNOSE™ FLU

* GOT AUTHORIZATION TO CONDUCT A PHASE I/II CLINICAL STUDY ON QUADRIVALENT INFLUENZA VACCINE CANDIDATE IMMUNOSE™ FLU

* RESULTS CAN BE EXPECTED SECOND HALF OF 2018.

* AUTHORIZATIONS TO CONDUCT STUDY RECEIVED FROM ‍SWEDISH MEDICAL PRODUCTS AGENCY AND ETHICS COMMITTEE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)