Nov 16 (Reuters) - EUROCINE VACCINES AB:

* DECIDED TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS TO A VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 41.7 MILLION

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE FOR EACH UNIT IN RIGHTS ISSUE HAS BEEN SET AT SEK 2.34 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)