Jan 18 (Reuters) - EUROINVESTOR.COM A/S:

* ENTERS AGREEMENT TO BUY 27 PERCENT OF OWN SHARE CAPITAL‍​

* SØREN ALMINDE HOLDING APS, JCA HOLDING APS AND COPING MANAGEMENT APS HOLD NO STAKE IN COMPANY AFTER TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)