Nov 22 (Reuters) - EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC :

* FY REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO 428.4 MILLION STG

* FY ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 4 PERCENT TO 106.5 MILLION STG

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 33% TO 21.8P.​

* FINAL DIVIDEND 21.8 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍BOARD CHANGED CO‘S DIVIDEND POLICY TO INCREASE PAY-OUT TO C.40% OF ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS EACH YEAR​

* ‍EUROMONEY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN TO UNDERLYING GROWTH IN 2018​