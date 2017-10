Sept 27 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :

* Euromoney institutional investor - tristan hillgarth, david pritchard, existing non-executive directors, have been appointed to join nominations committee

* Euromoney institutional investor - ‍ceo andrew rashbass and patrick sergeant (non-exec director and president) have resigned as committee members​