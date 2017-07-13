FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide comments on MoneyGram review of Ant Financial agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 13, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Euronet Worldwide comments on MoneyGram review of Ant Financial agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Euronet Worldwide Inc:

* Issues statement regarding MoneyGram International and review of its agreement to merge with Ant Financial Services

* Determined it was important to clarify stance on recent developments regarding proposed Ant Financial and MoneyGram merger

* Continue to advocate that "Ant Financial does not meet standards to assume responsibilities of a U.S. money transmitter​"

* "Do not see any way risks involved in transaction could be mitigated", particularly in light of Ant Financial's rationale for deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.