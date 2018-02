BRIEF-Euronext Announces Volumes For January 2018

Feb 7 (Reuters) - EURONEXT NV:

* EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR JANUARY 2018

* ‍IN JANUARY 2018, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,773 MILLION, UP +20.4%​

* ‍JAN. AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON ETFS ORDER BOOK WAS EUR 286 MILLION, UP +16.9%​

* ‍IN JANUARY 2018, OVERALL AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON DERIVATIVES REACHED 561,231 CONTRACTS, UP +25.9%​

* ‍AT END OF JANUARY 2018, OPEN INTEREST WAS UP AT 16,814,247 CONTRACTS (+27.6%)​

* IN JAN. : AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON INDIVIDUAL EQUITY DERIVATIVES REACHED 313,502 CONTRACTS, UP +56.3% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* IN JANUARY 2018, EURONEXT HAD NO NEW LISTINGS

* JAN. ‍AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON SPOT FOREIGN EXCHANGE MARKET OF FASTMATCH STOOD AT $20,774 MILLION, UP +22.0%​

* ‍IN JANUARY 2018, EURONEXT HAD NO NEW LISTINGS.​

* ‍JAN. AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON EQUITY INDEX DERIVATIVES REACHED 199,714 CONTRACTS, STABLE VERSUS JAN 2017​

* ‍EUR 3.5 BILLION WERE RAISED ON EURONEXT IN CORPORATE BONDS IN JAN 2018​

* IN JAN: AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME ON COMMODITIES DERIVATIVES REACHED 48,016 CONTRACTS, UP +6.5% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* ‍EUR 1.0 BILLION RAISED IN CORPORATE BONDS IN JAN 2018 WERE FROM GREEN BONDS FROM ENGIE​

* ‍IN JAN 2018, EUR 1.7 BILLION WERE RAISED IN FOLLOW-ON EQUITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)