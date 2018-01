Jan 23 (Reuters) - Europacorp Sa:

* CONFIRMS HAS STARTED DISCUSSIONS WITH VARIOUS FINANCIAL AND/OR BUSINESS PARTNERS IN ORDER TO REINFORCE FINANCIAL CAPACITIES‍​

* DISCUSSIONS ARE IN PROGRESS AND WILL LAST AS LONG AS NEEDED

* THE STRUCTURE OF A POTENTIAL DEAL IS NOT DECIDED AND NONE OF THE POTENTIAL PARTNERS HAVE EXCLUSIVITY YET

* CO DENIES THE EXISTENCE OF COUNTERFEITING CONCERNING "ARTHUR" TIRLOGY