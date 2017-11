Nov 10 (Reuters) - EUROPACORP SA:

* MARC SHMUGER ANNOUNCES PLAN TO LEAVE EUROPACORP AS CEO ON DECEMBER 31, 2017‍​

* MARC SHMUGER WILL CONTINUE HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COMPANY AS A SENIOR ADVISOR

* LUC BESSON WILL ASSUME INTERIM CEO RESPONSIBILITIES ON JANUARY 1, 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2zMi62H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)