Jan 15 (Reuters) - EUROPACORP SA:

* SUBMITTED TO STAFF REPRESENTATIVE BODIES DRAFT EMPLOYMENT SAFEGUARD PLAN CONCERNING 22 JOBS IN FRANCE

* IF THIS PLAN WERE ADOPTED, WORKFORCE IN FRANCE WOULD BE 57 PEOPLE AT END OF ITS IMPLEMENTATION Source text: bit.ly/2DxDFDq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)