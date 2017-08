Aug 2 (Reuters) - EUROPEAN ASSETS TRUST NV:

* ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 6% OF OPENING NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE (2017: EURO 0.822)

* NET INCOME AT JUNE 30, 2017 EUR 60.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 71.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL INVESTMENT GAIN EUR 62.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 68.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)