Jan 5 (Reuters) - European Assets Trust Nv:

* TOTAL DIVIDENDS DECLARED FOR 2018 WILL BE EURO 0.88 PER SHARE (2017: EURO 0.7884) - AN INCREASE OF 11.6%

* DIVIDEND TO BE PAID IN FOUR EQUAL INSTALMENTS IN JANUARY, APRIL, JULY AND OCTOBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)