Sept 25 (Reuters) -

* The Benchmark European carbon price rose by more than 10 percent to 7.36 euros/tonne on Monday.

* Traders said strong German power prices had led to high demand from utilities looking to hedge their carbon requirements, while firms were also reluctant to sell on the expectation prices could go higher.

* European benchmark German Cal ‘18 electricity contract up 3.6 percent to 36.40 euros/MWh. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)