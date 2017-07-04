FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 4, 2017 / 4:28 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-European commercial REIT announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - European Commercial Real Estate Ltd :

* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces highly accretive acquisition in Belgium, filing of preliminary prospectus and private placement

* Deal ‍for approximately EUR40.7 million​

* Deal expected to be financed partially by way of a EUR25.5 million secured mortgage from a German bank

* Brussels property is expected to increase adjusted funds from operations per unit by more than 35 percent​

* Has filed a preliminary short form prospectus for a marketed offering of 7 million units of REIT​ at $5.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.