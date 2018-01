Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC PATIENTS 12 YEARS AND OLDER WITH UNRESECTABLE OR METASTATIC MELANOMA

