Dec 13 (Reuters) - European Institute Of Science Ab :

* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH SACACE BIOTECHNOLOGIES (ITALY)​

* - AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO EXCLUSIVE SALES RIGHTS IN SWEDISH AND DANISH MARKET FROM DEC. 2017​

* WITH THE AGREEMENT, CO‘S PRODUCT PORTFOLIO IS BEING BROADENED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)