Jan 22 (Reuters) - Omeros Corp:

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ISSUES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION POSITIVE OPINION FOR OMEROS’ OMS721 IN THE TREATMENT OF IGA NEPHROPATHY

* OMEROS CORP - EMA ALSO REVIEWING PRIORITY MEDICINES APPLICATION FOR DRUG IN IGAN

* OMEROS CORP - POSITIVE OPINION ISSUED BY COMP IS EXPECTED TO BE ADOPTED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION AT ITS FEBRUARY MEETING