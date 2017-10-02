FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euroseas announces delivery of container feeder vessel and declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels
Sections
Featured
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Over four million Britons in financial difficulty
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 2, 2017 / 1:23 PM / in 17 days

BRIEF-Euroseas announces delivery of container feeder vessel and declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Euroseas Ltd

* Euroseas Ltd announces delivery of container feeder vessel, declaration of option to acquire two additional container vessels and signing of non-binding letter of intent

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍exercised its option to purchase from Euromar two additional container vessels​

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍secured financing for acquisitions of four vessels with a combination of debt and equity​

* Euroseas Ltd - ‍M/V EM Oinousses, M/V EM Corfu and M/V Akinada Bridge are expected to be delivered to company within 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.