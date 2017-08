BRIEF-Eurosic signs agreement with Gecina regarding acquisition by Gecina

June 21 (Reuters) - EUROSIC SA

* SAYS GECINA ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF EUROSIC REGARDING ACQUISITION OF 94.8 PERCENT OF EUROSIC'S CAPITAL

* AGREEMENT THROUGH ACQUISITION OF 85.3 PERCENT OF EUROSIC SHARE CAPITAL AT PRICE OF EUR 51.0/SHARE AND OSRA‍​

* AGREEMENT THROUGH EXCHANGE OF 9.5% OF EUROSIC CAPITAL ON THE BASIS OF OF AN EXCHANGE PARITY OF 7 GECINA SHARES FOR 20 EUROSIC SHARES‍​

* AT REQUEST OF GECINA, EUROSIC WILL DIVEST ITS HOLDINGS IN CERTAIN DIVERSIFICATION COMPANIES NOT CORRESPONDING TO GECINA'S STRATEGY; BATIPART GROUP TO PURCHASE THEM FOR EUR 463 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)