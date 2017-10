Oct 27 (Reuters) - EUSKALTEL SA:

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED EBITDA 219.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 209.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH REVENUE 444.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 430.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS EBITDA GROWTH TREND EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE REST OF FY 2017

* INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2017 AMOUNTS TO THE SAME FIGURE AS LAST YEAR

* Q3 NET PROFIT 11.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)