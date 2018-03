Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUSKALTEL SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 49.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 62.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET SALES 609.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 561.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 306.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 280.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES FY 2018 RECURRENT CAPEX BELOW 17 PERCENT OF REVENUES

* 2018 LEVERAGE WILL BE CLOSE TO 4X EBITDA

* TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN FY18 AGAINST 2017 RESULTS OF 0.278 EURO PER SHARE (100 PCT PAY-OUT RATIO)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)