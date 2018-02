BRIEF-Eutelsat H1 EBITDA Margin Of 78.4% At Constant Currency, Up 0.5 Pts​

Feb 16 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS FIRST HALF 2017-18 RESULTS

* ‍H1 REVENUES OF EUR 697 MILLION, DOWN 5.7% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​

* ‍ALL ELEMENTS OF FINANCIAL OUTLOOK CONFIRMED FOR CURRENT AND FUTURE YEARS​

* H1 EBITDA EUR 544.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 588.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍HIGH LEVEL OF PROFITABILITY: H1 EBITDA MARGIN OF 78.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY, UP 0.5 PTS​

* END-DEC BACKLOG EUR 4.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍LEAP COST-SAVING PROGRAM AHEAD OF TRACK​

* ‍Q2 REVENUES STOOD AT EUR 225.9 MILLION, FLAT ON A QUARTER ON QUARTER BASIS​