Feb 16 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT:

* UNICOMAIRNET CHOOSES EUTELSAT FOR IN-FLIGHT CONNECTIVITY SERVICES IN ASIA PACIFIC‍​

* AS OF 2019, UNICOMAIRNET WILL LEASE REMAINING CAPACITY ON HIGH THROUGHPUT PAYLOAD OF EUTELSAT 172B SATELLITE Source text : bit.ly/2EK19YZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)