4 days ago
BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q2 loss of $0.50/shr
August 9, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-EV Energy Partners reports Q2 loss of $0.50/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - EV Energy Partners Lp

* EV Energy Partners announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.50

* EV Energy Partners LP - Qtrly total revenues $56.1 million versus $42.8 million

* EV Energy Partners LP - production for Q2 of 2017 was 10.2 bcf of natural gas, 372 mbbls of oil and 528 mbbls of natural gas liquids

* EV Energy Partners - ‍given current commodity pricing, provided guidance, expect to fully fund 2017 capital budget out of cash flow from operations​

* EV Energy Partners - ‍included in Q2 net loss was a $18.4 million of impairment charge

* EV Energy Partners - expect to fully fund 2017 capital budget out of cash flow from operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

