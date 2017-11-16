FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Everbridge announces pricing of $100 million convertible notes offering
#Bonds News
November 16, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Everbridge announces pricing of $100 million convertible notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Everbridge Inc

* Everbridge announces pricing of $100 million convertible notes offering

* Everbridge Inc - ‍pricing of an underwritten offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Everbridge Inc - ‍notes will be issued at a price equal to 100% of principal amount thereof​

* Everbridge Inc - ‍sale of notes is expected to close on November 20, 2017​

* Everbridge - entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with affiliates of two of underwriters and an additional financial institution​

* Everbridge - selling stockholder offering 650,000 shares of stock for resale in separate underwritten offering at public offering price/share of $26.97​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
