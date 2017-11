Nov 14 (Reuters) - Everbridge Inc:

* Everbridge Inc - ‍underwritten offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Everbridge Inc - ‍intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering of notes to pay cost of capped call transactions​