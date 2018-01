Jan 19(Reuters) - Everbright Securities Co Ltd

* Says it issued 2018 first tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 4 billion yuan in total

* Says the bonds are divided into two types and issued at the interest rate of 5.45 percent and 5.55 percent respectively, with a term of one year and two years respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/75Fd6k

