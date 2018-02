Feb 22 (Reuters) - Eversource Energy:

* REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.20 TO $3.30

* SAYS EXPECTS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH THROUGH 2021 OF BETWEEN 5 PERCENT AND 7 PERCENT ON AVERAGE, USING 2017 EARNINGS OF $3.11 PER SHARE AS BASE

* QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $1.9 BILLION VERSUS $1.78 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.75, REVENUE VIEW $1.88 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S