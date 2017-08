June 13 (Reuters) - Evertz Technologies Ltd

* EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS RECORD REVENUE FOR FISCAL 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.27

* Q4 REVENUE C$106.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$101.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.21 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AT END OF MAY 2017, PURCHASE ORDER BACKLOG WAS IN EXCESS OF $93 MILLION AND SHIPMENTS DURING MONTH OF MAY 2017 WERE $36 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: