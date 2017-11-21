FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Evine Live reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02
November 21, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Evine Live reports Q3 loss per share of $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Evine Live Inc

* Evine Live Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $150 million versus I/B/E/S view $154.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.00 to $0.04

* Evine Live Inc - ‍continue to expect Q4 revenue growth in mid to high single digits​

* Evine Live Inc - ‍continue to expect full year adjusted EBITDA to be $18 to $22 million, which would be growth of 11% to 36% year over year​

* Evine Live Inc - ‍ financial impact of deal to sell WWDP is expected to include a $3.0 million positive impact to net income in Q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

