Dec 19 (Reuters) - EVITE:

* EVITE SAYS HAS ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO ASSETS OF FÊTE, A MOBILE INVITATIONS START-UP

* EVITE - AS PART OF AGREEMENT FÊTE WILL BE SHUTTING DOWN ITS SERVICES AND INVITING USERS TO JOIN EVITE

* EVITE SAYS TERMS OF TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE RIGHTS TO ASSETS OF FÊTE WERE NOT DISCLOSED