BRIEF-Evogene Ltd reaches an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company​

July 11 (Reuters) - Evogene Ltd:

* Evogene Ltd- ‍company reached an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company​

* Evogene - announced completion of candidate gene discovery stage in co's yield and abiotic stress collaboration, which mainly focuses on corn and soy

* Evogene - collaboration will now focus on progressing selected gene candidates through additional testing in Monsanto's product development pipeline

* Evogene Ltd- ‍demonstration of positive fusarium resistance results with Evogene discovered genes​