Aug 10 (Reuters) - Evogene Ltd

* Evogene reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $1.2 million versus $1.8 million

* ‍Continues to expect that its net cash usage for full-year 2017 will be in range of $16 to $18 million​

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $0.18​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: