BRIEF-Evolent Health And Premier Health Terminate Agreement For Acquisition Of Premier Health Plan

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc:

* EVOLENT HEALTH AND PREMIER HEALTH ANNOUNCE TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF PREMIER HEALTH PLAN

* EVOLENT HEALTH AND PREMIER HEALTH ANNOUNCE TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF PREMIER HEALTH PLAN

* - TWO PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH TERMS ON RELATED PARTY AGREEMENTS.

* ‍PREMIER CONTINUES TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR ITS HEALTH PLAN BUSINESS​

* EVOLENT HEALTH -CO TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SUPPORT SERVICES WITH EXISTING ADMINISTRATIVE AGREEMENT FOR EMPLOYEE SELF-INSURED, MEDICARE ADVANTAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: