BRIEF-Evolent Health Q2 loss per share $‍0.28​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc

* Evolent Health announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $107.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.5 million

* Evolent Health Inc qtrly ‍adjusted revenue of $107.3 million, an increase of 89.9 percent from last year​

* Evolent Health Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.28​

* Evolent health inc - ‍for three months ended September 30, 2017, adjusted revenue is expected to be in range of $103.0 million to $105.0 million​

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍for three months ended september 30, 2017, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately breakeven​

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍for full year 2017, co expects adjusted revenue to be in range of $424.0 million to $428.0 million​

* Evolent Health Inc - ‍for full year 2017, expect adjusted ebitda to be in range of loss of $8.0 million to loss of $4.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: