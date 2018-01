BRIEF-Evolent Health Sees Adjusted Services Revenue Growth In Mid-To-High Teens For 2018‍​

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Evolent Health Inc:

* EVOLENT HEALTH SAYS ANTICIPATES MEETING OR EXCEEDING ISSUED ADJUSTED REVENUE, ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 - SEC FILING

* EVOLENT HEALTH SEES ADJUSTED SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH IN MID-TO-HIGH TEENS FOR 2018‍​

* EVOLENT HEALTH - ANTICIPATE TRUE HEALTH NEW MEXICO ADJUSTED PREMIUM REVENUE OF ABOUT $95 MILLION-$100 MILLION IN 2018

* EVOLENT HEALTH - ANTICIPATE ADJUSTED INTER-COMPANY REVENUES OF ABOUT $20 MILLION IN 2018