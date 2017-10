Sept 27 (Reuters) - EVOLIS SA:

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​6.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS TARGET OF REVENUE IN FY 2017 IN 5% GROWTH Source text: bit.ly/2xFODFG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)